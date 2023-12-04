The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Autumn Kern's avatar
Autumn Kern
Dec 4, 2023

Oh, I loved this. Mansfield Park is probably my favourite Austen novel and the main lady, Fanny Price, is the picture of temperance. Unsurprisingly, people usually rag on her as being the most boring of Austen's ladies.

As for Advent...as we've moved into the Orthodox Church, I've really learned to appreciate the fasting-before-feasting liturgical cycle. I almost never think I'm teetering towards gluttony until a fast reveals to me that, yes, yes I am. I love to hide in creaturely comforts and numb the prompting of the Holy Spirit. I always come out of a fast which such awareness and gratitude for the many good gifts around me!

I think it's interesting the Church historic maintained such regular fasts throughout the whole year like they knew we needed the habit of temperance...

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Rebekah Smith's avatar
Rebekah Smith
Dec 5, 2023

Well said, Tsh!

We have a long standing tradition to give up sweets during Advent. It has always served as a reminder of the season! This year I'm also (painfully) getting up earlier (for no other reason except to sit in the silence).

And perhaps not a festive discomfort, but our family commits to finishing Christmas shopping before advent...I know that might make me sound crazy... but it has given Advent so much more space in my mind and heart.

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