The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Lisa Hensley's avatar
Lisa Hensley
Jan 15, 2024

This is beautiful. I’m constantly praying that I would be made into a person that I couldn’t be without these challenges.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Shawn Smucker's avatar
Shawn Smucker
Jan 15, 2024

I love your story-telling in here, Tsh, and the message as well. Thanks for the reminder.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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