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Linda Sand's avatar
Linda Sand
17h

Crockpot dump meats: 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 1 jar sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, 1 drained can artichoke hearts, cook, eat. 3 pounds beef roast, topped with one package dried onion soup mix then 1 can cream of mushroom soup, cook, remove meat and stir remaining ingredients to make gravy. I have others but some are harder to separate the meat after cooking for eating carnivore.

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