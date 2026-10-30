The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Lauren Flanagan's avatar
Lauren Flanagan
5h

Thank you for the gratitude pumpkin idea! Will definitely be doing that :)

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2 replies by Tsh Oxenreider and others
Jenna Craine's avatar
Jenna Craine
6h

I had to laugh at this week's poll, because I hadn't even heard of most of the candy you were referring to, being a Canadian who has spent very little time visiting the US.

I gasped a little when you said it's less than a month until Advent! Thank you for reminding me so I can get my act together.

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
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