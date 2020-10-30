5 Other Podcasts

Right now it’s all the more important to take in current events as necessary, then purposely stop the news feeds and take in other things as well. These five help, either by helping us stay informed or by helping us recalibrate with something besides the news.
Throughline from NPR / episode: The Evangelical Vote
Pantsuit Politics / episode: Political Shifts
Jesuitical from America Media / episode: Joe Biden’s Catholic Faith
On This Day in Esoteric Political History from Radiotopia / episode: The President Catches the Virus (1919)
Poetry Unbound from The On Being Project / episode: A Blessing by James Wright
