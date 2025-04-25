The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Feasting Always Follows Fasting
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-42:18

Feasting Always Follows Fasting

Stephanie Duncan Smith | Ep. 189
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Stephanie Duncan Smith's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider and Stephanie Duncan Smith
Apr 25, 2025

Tsh chats with Stephanie Duncan Smith, a book editor who’s been thinking for a while about the liturgical calendar. They get into Eastertide — and the beauty of its length (50 days), how it’s good that feasting always follows fasting, why Ordinary Time is magical, and how it all fits together with the rhythms of our personal lives (and how it feels when it sometimes doesn’t).

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