Tsh chats with Stephanie Duncan Smith, a book editor who’s been thinking for a while about the liturgical calendar. They get into Eastertide — and the beauty of its length (50 days), how it’s good that feasting always follows fasting, why Ordinary Time is magical, and how it all fits together with the rhythms of our personal lives (and how it feels when it sometimes doesn’t).
Stephanie Duncan Smith and her Slant Letter
Stephanie’s book, Even After Everything: on Bookshop and Amazon
Hallowed Be This House, by Thomas Howard
Tsh’s books, trips, & Rule of Life