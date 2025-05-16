The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Community Reaps Character
0:00
-55:08

Community Reaps Character

Rick Reynolds | Ep. 190
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
May 16, 2025

Tsh chats with her in-real-life local friend Rick Reynolds, whom she first got to know on one of her pilgrimages (he and his wife have since been on three with her!). Rick is a marriage therapist specializing in infidelity, so they get into what really holds marriages together, why community matters so much to ALL of us, what it means to affair-proof your relationship, how to heal from betrayals, and where hope is truly found in all of it. (Sounds like a potential downer, but it's actually a super encouraging conversation!)

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture