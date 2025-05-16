Tsh chats with her in-real-life local friend Rick Reynolds, whom she first got to know on one of her pilgrimages (he and his wife have since been on three with her!). Rick is a marriage therapist specializing in infidelity, so they get into what really holds marriages together, why community matters so much to ALL of us, what it means to affair-proof your relationship, how to heal from betrayals, and where hope is truly found in all of it. (Sounds like a potential downer, but it's actually a super encouraging conversation!)
A Drink With a Friend
Conversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about books, travel, faith, and more—the things that make life lovely.Conversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about books, travel, faith, and more—the things that make life lovely.
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