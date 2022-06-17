The Commonplace

6 Months Away From Social Media
6 Months Away From Social Media

Jun 17, 2022

It's June, which means Seth and Tsh are at the end of their first of the year challenges. Seth updates us on what he's learned being away from social media for six months, what he'll do differently, and what he misses. Tsh chimes in on her reflections about using our phones as instruments instead of devices so that the internet returns to how it works best: as a bicycle for the mind. 

