6 Months Away From Social Media

It's June, which means Seth and Tsh are at the end of their first of the year challenges. Seth updates us on what he's learned being away from social media for six months, what he'll do differently, and what he misses. Tsh chimes in on her reflections about using our phones as instruments instead of devices so that the internet returns to how it works best: as a bicycle for the mind.
The Life We’re Looking For, by Andy Crouch
Digital Minimalism, by Cal Newport
Man and His Symbols, by Carl Jung
The Liturgy of the Hours, from Word on Fire