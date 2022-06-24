The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
6 Months in a 100-Mile Radius
0:00
-40:22

6 Months in a 100-Mile Radius

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Jun 24, 2022

It's now Tsh's turn to update us on her six-month challenge: what she's learned living as best she can in a 100-mile radius. She and Seth talk about the importance of subsidiarity, reorienting our priorities, finding community IN an actual community (vs. online), and doing it all imperfectly. Is living locally worth the effort? Tsh has thoughts.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture