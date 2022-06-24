6 Months in a 100-Mile Radius

It's now Tsh's turn to update us on her six-month challenge: what she's learned living as best she can in a 100-mile radius. She and Seth talk about the importance of subsidiarity, reorienting our priorities, finding community IN an actual community (vs. online), and doing it all imperfectly. Is living locally worth the effort? Tsh has thoughts.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Seth's challenge: 6 months away from social media
The Life We’re Looking For, by Andy Crouch
Free online classes from Hillsdale College — Tsh is taking Aristotle's Ethics
Man and His Symbols, by Carl Jung