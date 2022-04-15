A 100-Mile Radius: Update

Two episodes ago, Seth updated us on how his six-month challenge was faring, halfway through. Now it's Tsh's turn. Her challenge is to live as much as she can within her 100-mile radius — what does that mean, though? How do we live according to our unique values without being legalistic? And how do we gracefully handle the privilege that most of us have?
A 100-Mile Life, Tsh's initial challenge explanation
1984, by George Orwell
The Science of Storytelling, by Will Storr
On Writing, by Stephen King