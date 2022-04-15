The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
A 100-Mile Radius: Update
0:00
-39:56

A 100-Mile Radius: Update

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Apr 15, 2022

Two episodes ago, Seth updated us on how his six-month challenge was faring, halfway through. Now it's Tsh's turn. Her challenge is to live as much as she can within her 100-mile radius — what does that mean, though? How do we live according to our unique values without being legalistic? And how do we gracefully handle the privilege that most of us have?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture