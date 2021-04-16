A Morning Routine (on a Good Day)

Tsh was on a crazy-tight book deadline this week, so in this episode, Seth is talking to none other than his wife Amber! She shares her morning routine when the day’s going well: daily examen, prayer, poetry, and the things she does to get her creative juices flowing. If you need some inspiration for your own morning routine and you’re hankering for a good old-fashioned Southern drawl that makes you smile, you need this conversation.
Survival is a Style: Poems, by Christian Wiman
Ophelia, by Roo Panes