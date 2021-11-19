The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
A Quick Note
0:00
-2:49

A Quick Note

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Nov 19, 2021

Hey guys — this week Seth was traveling for work and Tsh was sick. So, unfortunately, there’s no episode because Seth was sans-mic and NOBODY wants to hear Tsh talking in the non-voice-of-a-voice she’s had (trust us).  We’ll be back next week with an episode for your day-after-Thanksgiving, right-before-Advent listening ears!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture