A Quick Note

Hey guys — this week Seth was traveling for work and Tsh was sick. So, unfortunately, there’s no episode because Seth was sans-mic and NOBODY wants to hear Tsh talking in the non-voice-of-a-voice she’s had (trust us). We’ll be back next week with an episode for your day-after-Thanksgiving, right-before-Advent listening ears!
A Drink With a Friend
Conversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about a life that values truth, goodness, and beauty above all else.Conversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about a life that values truth, goodness, and beauty above all else.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes