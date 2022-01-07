A Social Media Fast

To start the new year, Seth and Tsh are beginning two rather audacious six-month challenges — and you’re welcome to join in. First, they unpack Seth’s plan to swear off all social media for six months. How will he fare? Will this affect his work as a writer? And if he decides to stay off, will it affect his ability to publish books? The two friends unpack the connection between the publishing industry and social media, as well as the benefits of living a life without social media. Sacramentally speaking, would our souls be more attuned to how we’re meant to live? Or is there a benefit we’d miss?
The Social Dilemma documentary
Unhook Chrome Extension — remove YouTube’s algorithm recommendations
Digital Minimalism, by Cal Newport
Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order, by Ray Dalio
A Nature Poem Every Night of the Year, edited by Jane McMorland Hunter