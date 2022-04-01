A Social Media Fast: Update

It's about halfway through Seth's challenge to stay off social media for the first six months of 2022. How have the first three months been? Will anything change for the next three months? He and Tsh talk some more about big-picture social media: does it work as a public square? When is censorship called for, and when does it violate free speech? And are the positives ultimately worth all the negatives?
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
