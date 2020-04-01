A Temporary Detour

A Drink With a FriendA Temporary Detour1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:45-4:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.A Temporary DetourTsh OxenreiderApr 01, 2020ShareThese are not normal times. So for the next little bit, I’ll be coming to you more often, for an even shorter amount of time.Tsh: Newsletter | WebsitePick up a round of drinks & help keep the show goingDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksA Drink With a FriendConversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about a life that values truth, goodness, and beauty above all else.Conversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about a life that values truth, goodness, and beauty above all else.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeTsh OxenreiderRecent EpisodesThe Farthest Away Mountain & Kristin LavransdatterDec 19, 2025 • Tsh OxenreiderLittle Men & Till We Have FacesDec 10, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Annelise RobertsNarnia & A Prayer for Owen MeanyDec 4, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Shawn SmuckerAzkaban & The Lost Princess + The Wise WomanNov 19, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Autumn KernOut of the Ashes & The PearlNov 13, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Hadden TurnerMatilda & Jane EyreNov 5, 2025 • Tsh OxenreiderFirst Blood & The AviatorOct 29, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Joel J MillerNovels We LoveOct 24, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider