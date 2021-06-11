A Traveler’s Mindset

What’s the difference between a vacation and a pilgrimage? A roadtrip to see extended family and stepping somewhere sacred? So much of it has to do with our own mindset about what we’re doing in the first place. ‘Tis the season for summer travel, and after a year-plus of pandemic-tide, so many of us are itching to get the heck outta dodge. Seth & Tsh explore what it means to travel sacramentally — whether you’re flying internationally or driving the next town over.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Tsh's travel memoir, At Home in the World
Sweet Tooth on Netflix
“Ash Wednesday,” by T.S. Eliot
StoryWorth: get $10 off your first purchase