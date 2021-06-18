The Commonplace

Alive People, Alive Art
Alive People, Alive Art
Alive People, Alive Art

Jun 18, 2021

Two episodes ago, Seth and Tsh talked about artists who are no longer alive but still live on through the great art they left us. As a follow-up, in this episode they chat about the artists who are very much alive and are making the world a bit better through their art. Seth's and Tsh's criteria? Artists who aren’t as commonly well-known, as well as people who aren’t out to make a name for themselves as an Influencer™ or ThoughtLeader™. They’re also some who aren’t even literal artists, per se, but they use their preferred medium like an artist would —  curated, thoughtful, and with the receiver in mind.

