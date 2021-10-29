The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Autumn-ish Art-ing
0:00
-33:01

Autumn-ish Art-ing

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Oct 29, 2021

In the last episode, Seth and Tsh chatted about what makes the art we love fall-ish. They continue the chat to talk about the flip side of that coin: what makes the creating of that art fall-ish? Art is a HUGE table here — yes, there’s writing and music-making, but there’s also homemaking, neighborliness, and doing our work well as forms of artistic expression. What does it look like to do these things in the autumnal season? What does it look like to live sacramentally as the leaves drop?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture