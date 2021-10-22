The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Autumn-ish Artists
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Oct 22, 2021

Stuff has a season, and that includes art. What makes music, movies, books, and visual art fall-ish? Seth and Tsh each share musicians, writers, and visual artists they’re digging as the temps dip and the colors change. Living sacramentally naturally includes living seasonally, so it makes sense to also shift what we read, watch, and listen to as the seasons change.

