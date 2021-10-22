Autumn-ish Artists

Stuff has a season, and that includes art. What makes music, movies, books, and visual art fall-ish? Seth and Tsh each share musicians, writers, and visual artists they’re digging as the temps dip and the colors change. Living sacramentally naturally includes living seasonally, so it makes sense to also shift what we read, watch, and listen to as the seasons change.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Black Keys’ Delta Kream
Typhoon’s Sympathetic Magic and Offerings
Damien Rice’s My Favourite Faded Fantasy
Andrew Belle’s Nightshade and Black Bear
Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr
Sherlock Holmes, by Arthur Conan Doyle
Sherlock Holmes on audiobook, read by Stephen Fry
A Hidden Life, by Terrence Malick
The Modern Saints, by Grace Morbitzer