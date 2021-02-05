Creating ＞ Consuming

'Creator' the noun can collapse on its own weight, especially on the internet — but this word doesn't only apply to social media influencers, artists, or inventors. We're all creators. And, as Seth and Tsh are joined around the table by their friend, Haley Stewart, the three talk about whether we just might all be hard-wired in our nature to join in the act of creation more than participating in our culture's default of consumption.
A Circle of Quiet (The Crosswicks Journals Book 1), by Madeleine L'Engle
The Summer of the Great-Grandmother (The Crosswicks Journals Book 2), by Madeleine L'Engle
The Irrational Season (The Crosswicks Journals Book 3), by Madeleine L'Engle
Two-Part Invention: The Story of a Marriage (The Crosswicks Journals Book 4), by Madeleine L'Engle
Walking on Water: Reflections on Faith and Art, by Madeleine L'Engle
Henri Cartier-Bresson: Photographer, by Henri Cartier-Bresson
Animal, Vegetable, Miracle by Barbara Kingsolver