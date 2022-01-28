Cull & Curate

We have SO MANY choices these days — on what to watch, what to listen to, what to read. We know well the feeling of opening a streaming service and indefinitely scrolling instead of clicking ‘play’ because of the inability to make a choice. So how do we choose? How do we all decide what deserves our attention and what we should just scroll past? After all, even with seemingly infinite choices, we still have a finite amount of time and focus. Seth & Tsh chat about how to decide what deserves a spot on our bookshelves, on our Family Movie Night agendas, and ultimately, in our personal and familial cultures.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Keep or Toss? from Joel Miller
Soul-Crushing, Family-Friendly Inspirational Trash from Joshua Gibbs
Garden Maker, by Christie Purifoy