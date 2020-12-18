Curating Stories

Humans love (and learn best through) stories. But we have so many options at our fingertips compared to all of human history that it’s now a virtue to curate well what we make time for and allow in our imaginations. Tsh and Seth explore what it means to curate stories as a sacramental act (and also share some of their favorites).
Seth’s website and newsletter
Tsh’s website and newsletter
It’s not too late to order Shadow & Light
The Common Rule, by Justin Whitmel Earley
“Bad Art Warps Our Vision,” by Leah Libresco Sargeant
Peace Like a River, by Leif Enger
East of Eden, by John Steinbeck
A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens
Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott
Little Women, Greta Gerwig’s movie adaptation
How to Write One Song, by Jeff Tweedy
The 25th, by Joshua Gibbs
Browse Tsh’s recommended books