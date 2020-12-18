The Commonplace

Curating Stories
Curating Stories

Tsh Oxenreider
Dec 18, 2020

Humans love (and learn best through) stories. But we have so many options at our fingertips compared to all of human history that it’s now a virtue to curate well what we make time for and allow in our imaginations. Tsh and Seth explore what it means to curate stories as a sacramental act (and also share some of their favorites).

