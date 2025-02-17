The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Carrie Roer's avatar
Carrie Roer
Feb 19, 2025

I'm absolutely loving these letters between you two. My oldest is a few years younger, almost 15, but I would love to do something like this with her someday.

Finding that exact spot in Assisi from the painting in your family home = chef's kiss perfection!

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Angelique Daley's avatar
Angelique Daley
Feb 19, 2025

Gelato!! When I was fortunate enough to be in Italy 10 years ago, we made it a point to have it at least once every day!

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