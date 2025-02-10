The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Brett's avatar
Brett
Feb 10, 2025

"These moments are scripted by God, the absolute best (and really, only) storyteller, written just-so in order to tell the bigger story called Your Life. Which, of course, is but a paragraph in the much, much bigger story called God’s Love for All People" . . . Wow, those sentences resonate so strongly, not just for their echoes of such great writers as GK Chesterton and the Inklings (and others, but they're who came to mind immediately), but simply because they're so profoundly true! I pray that my daughter who's just a bit younger will see how to live into life in such a way also. Thank you both for sharing your gift of writing with us!

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1 reply by Tsh Oxenreider
Shelby Mathis's avatar
Shelby Mathis
Feb 14, 2025

Loving this series, Tsh and Tate! Especially the callbacks to stories we read in "At Home in the World", or once upon an old blog or social feed, that y'all actually LIVED and are the foundation of the stories you live and write now. I love how long I've gotten to travel with your family. So cool! Keep going.

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