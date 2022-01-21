Disagreeing well is a lost art — it seems like our culture has withered down to treating one another as avatars not worthy of an opinion different than our own. But what if knowing how to disagree well not only mattered to our own personal development, but was also a tool in keeping our civilization from crumbling? Seth and Tsh talk about why disagreeing matters so much and how we can do it better.
The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles
100 Years of Solitude, by Gabriel García Márquez