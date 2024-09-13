"I want to be part of this"

He was a musician, tech employee, and a good homeschooled Baptist kid …and also got a DUI on his record. God used that moment to wake him up—and long story short, now he’s a priest. Fr. Gabe Bouck is Tsh’s friend who recently joined her family in Greece and Turkey, and they chat about his story, why he loves what he does, and what their time on pilgrimage this summer meant to them both. …You can’t not love Fr. Gabe.
