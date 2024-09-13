The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
"I want to be part of this"
"I want to be part of this"

Ep. 170
Tsh Oxenreider
Sep 13, 2024

He was a musician, tech employee, and a good homeschooled Baptist kid …and also got a DUI on his record. God used that moment to wake him up—and long story short, now he’s a priest. Fr. Gabe Bouck is Tsh’s friend who recently joined her family in Greece and Turkey, and they chat about his story, why he loves what he does, and what their time on pilgrimage this summer meant to them both. …You can’t not love Fr. Gabe.

