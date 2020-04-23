The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Exercise for Alone Time
Apr 23, 2020

If you’re craving more of a reason to move your body a bit more, maybe this little mindset shift will work for you. …As an introvert, I'm intrigued.

