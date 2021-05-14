The Commonplace

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
May 14, 2021

In the last episode, Seth & Tsh talked about the benefits of slowing down our lives physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. A major benefit is to not burn out — so we can go farther for longer. What does that look like physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually? In this episode, they unpack what it means to look at life with a long-view lens.

