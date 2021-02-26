For God’s Sake, Go To Work

(Bonus points if you get this episode title’s reference…) We all have to do it, and even many of the super-wealthy still choose to do it — clearly, it’s not just about bringing home a paycheck. But why bother working well? How do we find meaning in the thing we spend a whole heckuva lot of our waking hours doing? It goes far beyond holding a title of significance or having some surface form of influence.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Shirt of Flame: A Year with St. Therese of Lisieux, by Heather King
"Against Decoration," by Mary Karr (reprinted in Viper Rum)
WandaVision on Disney+