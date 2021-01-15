Friendship During Chaos

January 6, 2021... How do we make sense of it? The short answer is we don't; the longer answer is that we choose joy, hope, and peace though we've considered all the facts. Seth and Tsh check in on how they're doing with all the news, work through how they deal with the emotions of witnessing a Christian-based insurrection, and process how to still be a good neighbor with those we disagree. The key to everything? Friendship.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
“The Peace of Wild Things,” by Wendell Berry
“A Tragic Day” and Reclaiming Hope, by Michael Wear
“A Christian Insurrection” and The Dispatch, by David French
“Why You Need an Untouchable Day Every Week,” by Neil Pasricha
The Bible in A Year Podcast with Fr. Mike Schmitz
East Coker, by T.S. Eliot
Ash Wednesday, by T.S. Eliot
St. Ignatius of Loyola (The Pivotal Players), by Word on Fire