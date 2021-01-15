The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Friendship During Chaos
Friendship During Chaos

Tsh Oxenreider
Jan 15, 2021

January 6, 2021... How do we make sense of it? The short answer is we don't; the longer answer is that we choose joy, hope, and peace though we've considered all the facts. Seth and Tsh check in on how they're doing with all the news, work through how they deal with the emotions of witnessing a Christian-based insurrection, and process how to still be a good neighbor with those we disagree. The key to everything? Friendship.

