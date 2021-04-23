Hope ＞ Isolation

After some tragic news a few weeks ago about a friend of Seth’s, he and Tsh unpack what it means to live in our current reality of isolation. So many people are lonely, hurting, or have lost their way, and the best and truest solution is community. Community is the conduit for hope. No one needs to be alone. Let’s fight for hope because it’s literal life or death for some of us. There is genuine sacramental beauty in reaching out to other people.
Family Furnishings: Selected Stories, by Alice Munro
Rest, by Alex Soojung-Kim Pang