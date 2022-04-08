There's something life-giving in uttering the phrase, "I guess I haven't learned that yet." Seth and Tsh talk with their friend Shauna Niequist about how she's learned to exhale and relearn how her life could be. Through moving to a new city, leaving known familiarity into uncharted territory, and questioning just about everything, Shauna found some much-needed freedom in the sacramentality of a learner's posture.
Shauna's new book, I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet
Shauna on Instagram
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
The Book of Delights, by Ross Gay
Walking on Water, by Madeleine L'Engle