A Drink With a Friend
I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet
I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet

Tsh Oxenreider
Apr 08, 2022

There's something life-giving in uttering the phrase, "I guess I haven't learned that yet." Seth and Tsh talk with their friend Shauna Niequist about how she's learned to exhale and relearn how her life could be. Through moving to a new city, leaving known familiarity into uncharted territory, and questioning just about everything, Shauna found some much-needed freedom in the sacramentality of a learner's posture.

