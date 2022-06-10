In Praise of Hobbies

Hobbies aren't just the things we do whenever we have spare time — they're actually important to our health. The things we do just because we enjoy them, staying at amateur status for the love of the craft, starting at the beginning and learning from zero, make us more of who we're made to be. Seth and Tsh each share some of their favorite hobbies and why they're so important to them.
A Drink With a Friend
Conversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about a life that values truth, goodness, and beauty above all else.
