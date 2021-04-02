The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
In the Silence
Tsh Oxenreider
Apr 02, 2021

What could be said of Good Friday that hasn’t been said for thousands of years? Today is a day for listening more than talking, for hearing from God more than telling God all we know. Today is a day of mystery, and it’s good for us to sit in the mystery without constantly searching for answers. Seth & Tsh reflect on the goodness that Jesus is God and they are not.

