A Drink With a FriendIntroducing: A Drink With a Friend!1×--:--Current time: --:-- / Total time: --:----:--Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Introducing: A Drink With a Friend!Tsh OxenreiderJan 01, 2021ShareIf you liked the last five special episodes, you'll be stoked to hear this.Seth: Newsletter | WebsiteTsh: Newsletter | WebsitePick up a round of drinks & help keep the show goingCome to Italy with us!Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksA Drink With a FriendConversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about a life that values truth, goodness, and beauty above all else.Conversations with writer Tsh Oxenreider about a life that values truth, goodness, and beauty above all else.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeTsh OxenreiderRecent EpisodesThe Farthest Away Mountain & Kristin LavransdatterDec 19, 2025 • Tsh OxenreiderLittle Men & Till We Have FacesDec 10, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Annelise RobertsNarnia & A Prayer for Owen MeanyDec 4, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Shawn SmuckerAzkaban & The Lost Princess + The Wise WomanNov 19, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Autumn KernOut of the Ashes & The PearlNov 13, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Hadden TurnerMatilda & Jane EyreNov 5, 2025 • Tsh OxenreiderFirst Blood & The AviatorOct 29, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider and Joel J MillerNovels We LoveOct 24, 2025 • Tsh Oxenreider