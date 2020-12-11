The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Joyscrolling
0:00
-51:43

Joyscrolling

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Dec 11, 2020

Doomscrolling is a new-but-real habit in our culture, and it’s not good for us — yet we all fall prey to its siren song of despair. What’s the counter, even sacramental, practice for staying informed and involved without losing hope? Seth and Tsh have thoughts and ideas.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture