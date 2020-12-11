Joyscrolling

Doomscrolling is a new-but-real habit in our culture, and it’s not good for us — yet we all fall prey to its siren song of despair. What’s the counter, even sacramental, practice for staying informed and involved without losing hope? Seth and Tsh have thoughts and ideas.
Seth’s website and newsletter
Tsh’s website and newsletter
It’s not too late to order Shadow & Light
It Can’t Happen Here, by Sinclair Lewis
The Social Dilemma (on Netflix)
Into the Lantern Waste, by Sarah Sparks
Dear Wormwood, by The Oh Hellos
Browse Tsh’s recommended books