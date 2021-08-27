The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Listening to Our Childhoods
0:00
-50:02

Listening to Our Childhoods

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Aug 27, 2021

There’s a purity to our childhood perspectives, and if we’re quiet enough, we can still hear them whisper to us. What do our first experiences with beauty, goodness, and truth tell us about what’s really there? Seth helps Tsh unpack a process he’s recently experienced as he listened to his nine-year-old self.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture