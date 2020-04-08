The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Loop Your School Schedule
0:00
-15:19

Loop Your School Schedule

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Apr 08, 2020

There’s a first happening right now: almost every parent is homeschooling. My friend Sarah Mackenzie has a brilliant but simple idea to make it a little easier.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture