Love Your Creators

A Drink With a Friend
Oct 02, 2020

Because of this paradox about the internet: that it can be both a thing of beauty and a dumpster fire, we all have to do our individual parts to make it more of the first description: a place of needed connection, education, encouragement, and personal and communal growth, and much, much less of the latter. There's more than one way we can do this, but this episode is about one specific idea.

