Love Your Creators

Because of this paradox about the internet: that it can be both a thing of beauty and a dumpster fire, we all have to do our individual parts to make it more of the first description: a place of needed connection, education, encouragement, and personal and communal growth, and much, much less of the latter. There's more than one way we can do this, but this episode is about one specific idea.
Browse Tsh’s recommended books
Create Your Rule of Life (pay what you want)
Who Tsh supports on Patreon: Annie Jones’ From the Front Porch, Beth & Sarah’s Pantsuit Politics, The Catholic Traveler, Dear Hank and John
Who Tsh supports on Substack: David French’s The Dispatch, Claire Diaz-Ortiz’s Newsletter, Knox McCoy's Sectional Healing, Amber Haines’ Story Letters, Seth Haines’ The Examined Life, Circe Institute’s Forma Journal, Hank Green’s Pay Attention, Nicole Bennett’s Book is the Watchword, Mark Galli’s Galli Report, Jeff Chu’s Notes From a Make-Believe Farmer, Stephanie Smith’s Slant Letter, Michael Wear’s Reclaiming Hope, Anna Cordrea-Rado’s The Professional Freelancer, Sarah Bessey’s Field Notes, Erin Moon’s The Swipe Up, and Caroline TeSelle’s I’ll Be Witty Tomorrow
The Repair Shop, on Netflix