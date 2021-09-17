The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Matter Matters
Tsh Oxenreider
Sep 17, 2021

When you grow up hearing that this world will one day fade away, it’s hard to reconcile why, then, there’s so much astounding beauty everywhere. Seth and Tsh unpack why our invisible souls aren’t the only things that matter. (Gnosticism is still around, folks.)

