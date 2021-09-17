Matter Matters

When you grow up hearing that this world will one day fade away, it’s hard to reconcile why, then, there’s so much astounding beauty everywhere. Seth and Tsh unpack why our invisible souls aren’t the only things that matter. (Gnosticism is still around, folks.)
Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s blackberries
As Kingfishers Catch Fire, by Gerard Manley Hopkins
God’s Grandeur, by Gerard Manley Hopkins