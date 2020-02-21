The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Memento Mori
Memento Mori

Tsh Oxenreider
Feb 21, 2020

Because life is short; because death doesn’t make life pointless, it makes it purposeful. So what does it look like to take this idea and turn it into a habit? 

