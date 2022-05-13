How do we connect with people when our differences are exacerbated by algorithms and echo chambers? Seth and Tsh are joined around the table by their friends Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart-Holland from the podcast Pantsuit Politics — together, they chat about what it looks like to listen and learn from others when it feels like we disagree on almost everything.
Beth and Sarah's podcast, Pantsuit Politics
Their new book, Now What?
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Come to Italy with us — $250 off when you register by May 31, 2022!
Conflict is Not Abuse, by Sarah Schulman
i thank you god for most this amazing, by e.e. cummings
Southland in the Springtime, by Indigo Girls
Glow Up on Netflix