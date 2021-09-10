The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Ordinary Beauty #2
Ordinary Beauty #2

Sep 10, 2021

In this episode, Seth and Tsh pull on the thread they started weaving earlier this year, practicing the art and habit of noticing the everyday beauty around them. (After all, it’s not optional if we want to live a sacramental life.) As always — as a listener, you’re invited to nod along and notice your own as well. Join in this time-tested practice!

