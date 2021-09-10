Ordinary Beauty #2

In this episode, Seth and Tsh pull on the thread they started weaving earlier this year, practicing the art and habit of noticing the everyday beauty around them. (After all, it’s not optional if we want to live a sacramental life.) As always — as a listener, you’re invited to nod along and notice your own as well. Join in this time-tested practice!
Hamlet on YouTube: David Tennant, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott
Eva to Ave by Santa Clara Design
Virgin Mary, by Sr. Maria Innocentia Hummel