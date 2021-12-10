Ordinary Beauty #3 (Holiday-ish Edition)

It’s easy to forget the simple beauty around us, so in this episode, Seth and Tsh continue practicing the habit of noticing the gift of everyday beauty. Their choices aren’t purely holiday-specific, but there is a bent toward that which we enjoy this time of year. As always — as a listener, you’re invited to join them in this time-tested practice of recognizing the daily beauty around you, too!
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Sweet Tooth on Netflix
A Christmas Carol audiobook, read by Hugh Grant
Advent Songs by The Porter’s Gate
Meditations, by Marcus Aurelius
George Saunders’ Substack