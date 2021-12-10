The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Ordinary Beauty #3 (Holiday-ish Edition)
0:00
-27:56

Ordinary Beauty #3 (Holiday-ish Edition)

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Dec 10, 2021

It’s easy to forget the simple beauty around us, so in this episode, Seth and Tsh continue practicing the habit of noticing the gift of everyday beauty. Their choices aren’t purely holiday-specific, but there is a bent toward that which we enjoy this time of year. As always — as a listener, you’re invited to join them in this time-tested practice of recognizing the daily beauty around you, too!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture