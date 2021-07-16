The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Real Rest
Tsh Oxenreider
Jul 16, 2021

It’s not just the not doing of something… It often takes a certain proactivity to truly rest. Seth and Tsh talk about what it looks like to rest physically, emotionally, spiritually, and even sensory rest (which we all need more than we realize, what with all our modern sensory input everywhere). Resting well is a game-changer — especially when it’s in tandem with a dignified view of work and real play. This episode puts their first season in the books! Seth and Tsh are taking a short summer break to REST, but they’ll be back soon.

