The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Rituals Matter (even Silly Ones)
0:00
-39:47

Rituals Matter (even Silly Ones)

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
May 21, 2021

Routines are going to the grocery store on Tuesday mornings, listening to that one podcast in the school pickup line, and brushing your teeth twice a day. What, then, are rituals? Seth and Tsh unpack why they matter — because they tie our actions with our beliefs and values — and why both the big and small ones matter. Weddings and graduations are necessary, yes, but so are Friday pizza-and-movie nights, evening neighborhood walks, and praying along those beads.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture