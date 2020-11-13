The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Sacramentality
Nov 13, 2020

The next few episodes will feature a special series called A Drink With a Friend. Tsh talks with her longtime friend and fellow writer Seth Haines, where over drinks they'll discuss what's meant by "sacramental living." What the heck does that word mean? How is it different than just being religious? And what does it have to do with our day-to-day life? A lot, it turns out.

