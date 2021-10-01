Screen Fasts #1

Seth and Tsh start a two-part conversation about what Seth is learning from a month-long digital detox (Tsh takes one every July, too, so she has her own experiences). What does it mean as writers and creators? Is it even possible to do good, profitable work and not be on social media? In short: what inconveniences are we willing to trade for a more beautiful life?
Digital Minimalism and Deep Work, by Cal Newport
The Storm is Upon Us, by Mike Rothschild
Adorning the Dark and God of the Garden, by Andrew Peterson
Axel Vervoordt: Wabi Inspirations, by Tatsuro Miki