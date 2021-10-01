The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Screen Fasts #1
Tsh Oxenreider
Oct 01, 2021

Seth and Tsh start a two-part conversation about what Seth is learning from a month-long digital detox (Tsh takes one every July, too, so she has her own experiences). What does it mean as writers and creators? Is it even possible to do good, profitable work and not be on social media? In short: what inconveniences are we willing to trade for a more beautiful life?

