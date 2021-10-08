Screen Fasts #2

Continuing the conversation about screens, what does it look like in our homes to live sacramentally in a culture immersed in the digital world? There’s no one easy answer. Seth and Tsh, both parents of teens and tweens, talk with Erin Loechner about what this looks like for her, as a mom to three younger children.
Erin Loechner’s website, Design for Mankind
Erin’s recent essay, Who We Follow
The Tech-Wise Family, by Andy Crouch
Digital Minimalism, by Cal Newport
The Sober Lush, by Amanda Eyre Ward and Jardine Libaire
East of Eden’s introduction, by John Steinbeck