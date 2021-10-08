The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Screen Fasts #2
0:00
-42:58

Screen Fasts #2

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Oct 08, 2021

Continuing the conversation about screens, what does it look like in our homes to live sacramentally in a culture immersed in the digital world? There’s no one easy answer. Seth and Tsh, both parents of teens and tweens, talk with Erin Loechner about what this looks like for her, as a mom to three younger children.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture