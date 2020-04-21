The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Send a Letter
0:00
-4:58

Send a Letter

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Apr 21, 2020

I'd forgotten the surprising delight of receiving a handwritten letter in the mail.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture